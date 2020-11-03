News and Trends

Tesla Was a Month Away From Bankruptcy During Model 3 Production, Elon Musk Tweets

The always-candid CEO overshared on social media again.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Was a Month Away From Bankruptcy During Model 3 Production, Elon Musk Tweets
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Tesla's financial struggles have been the subject of many a news story over the past several years, but founder Elon Musk shared Tuesday that the situation has been more dire than the public knew at the time. In a series of Tweets, Musk revealed that Tesla was "about a month" away from bankruptcy between mid-2017 and mid-2019 while it was ramping up Model 3 production. 

Related: Elon Musk's Net Worth Passes Warren Buffett's After Tesla Stock Reaches All-Time High

The two years of "hell" happened while Tesla was attempting to take the Model 3 from concept to mass production. And it turns out that wasn't the only time Tesla nearly went bankrupt. In 2008, the company secured a $40 million loan that Musk says came in at the "last hour" when Tesla was about three days away from bankruptcy. 

Though for whatever it's worth, since both near-failures, Tesla's stock (and Musk's net worth) have both gone on to reach all-time highs

Related: 61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

2020 Battleground States Poll Tracker: See Latest Results

News and Trends

Amazon Is Randomly Shipping Boxes in Mario-Themed Boxes

News and Trends

An Hour-by-Hour Guide to Getting Election Results