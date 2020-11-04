Online Medical and Healthcare Platform 1mg Appoints Mayank Gupta as CFO

November 4, 2020 2 min read

Online medical and healthcare startup 1mg on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mayank Gupta as its chief financial officer (CFO). He will now oversee finance and legal functions, and will be part of the senior leadership team operating from 1mg headquarters-based in Gurugram.

Gupta has 19 years of expertise and experience in the areas of strategy, business, finance, operational turnaround, deal structuring, among others. He began his career at Maruti Suzuki and has since served in numerous CFO positions. He has served at General Electric Group for over 14 years in different senior management roles at various group SBUs. His latest stint was a EVP and CFO of Ecom Express where he helped the company turn profitable while achieving significant revenue growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Prashant Tandon, co-founder and chief executive officer of 1mg said, “We are very excited to have Mayank join the team, as we build ourselves out to be the defining company in Indian healthcare. Mayank is an accomplished executive with significant strategic, financial and operational expertise. With his strong experiences, solid pedigree and a very accomplished track record, we are confident that Mayank will contribute to the next level growth at 1mg.”

Commenting on his appointment Gupta said, “1mg represents the cutting edge of Indian digital healthcare ecosystem and has built the best in class team. It is a great opportunity to join the 1mg leadership team at such a time, especially when healthcare assumes significant mind space for all of us. I am eager to work with the 1mg team to help scale newer heights and contribute towards its long-term operational and financial excellence.

1mg was founded in 2015 by Prashant Tandon, Gaurav Agarwal and Vikas Chauhan, and has scaled up rapidly since then. The startup claims to have the country’s largest healthcare platform where e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics and e-consult services are available to customers at the safety of their doorsteps. The startup boasts of 37 million app downloads and 370 million monthly page views. The startup played a crucial role in delivering medicine during the pandemic.