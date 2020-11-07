Is PUBG Laying the Groundwork To Return To India?

November 7, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In what could be the early steps for the famous PUBG game to return to India, South Korea’s Krafton INC—the parent company of popular game PUBG—on Saturday announced its collaboration with Microsoft’s cloud computing service Microsoft Azure. The company said the cooperation with Azure will strengthen privacy and security of its game.

Azure is Microsoft's public cloud computing service that helps game makers develop, run and grow games on a global scale.

Krafton and its subsidiaries will apply Microsoft's cloud platform Azure service to games they service directly. This includes PUBG PC and console, and PUBG MOBILE.

Krafton in a press statement said the decision behind collaborating with Azure is to comply with the most complex regulations with state-of-the-art security, to make privacy and information security a priority.



Krafton said Azure supports a number of multiplayer games and claimed that in the future, riding on this collaboration, it will be possible to strengthen compliance with the personal information protection law and the applicable laws of related software.

Krafton in cooperation with Azure has planned to bring in a process where the former and its subsidiaries regularly inspect and verify that the user information stored in the region where the game service is operated meets all the requirements.

In September, the Indian government banned the PUBG Mobile along with other 117 Chinese apps citing that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Last week, PUBG Mobile which continued running on the already installed phones stopped working as Tencent pulled the plug of PUBG Mobile server for the company. Tencent, a Chinese organisation, enjoyed the publishing rights of PUBG Mobile in the country.



PUBG Mobile had 50 million per month users, before it was banned by the Indian government.

Only time will now tell, if this popular game returns to the second largest Internet market in the country and what impact it will cost to other game developers who were trying to fill the gap in absence of PUBG.