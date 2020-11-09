[Funding Alert] SaaS Platform Clientjoy Raises $800,000 In Pre-Series A Funding From GVFL

November 9, 2020 3 min read

Ahmedabad-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Clientjoy on Monday announced it has raised $800,000 in Series A funding round from Gujarat Venture Finance Limited (GVFL).

Launched in 2019, the company offers client lifecycle management software for agencies, services companies, and freelancers to manage leads, proposals, clients, invoicing, and revenues in a single portal.

“At Clientjoy, we are excited about the funding from GVFL; it comes at a time when we are looking to scale and grow. Today, agencies and freelancers have to devote significant time and resources just to manage clients, since client management happens across multiple tools and platforms and. They have no idea about either the bottlenecks or growth enablers because most of the data is not captured and even that which is, is spread across various platforms. Clientjoy addresses and solves this issue. The investment will be used to grow the company’s sales, marketing, and engineering to expand its product offering,” said Clientjoy co-founder and chief executive officer Yash Shah, while speaking on the announcement.

Earlier known as Gridle, the platform in its preliminary journey, was funded by angel investors and CIIE (Capital Incubation Insights Everything)—a startup incubator established by IIM-Ahmedabad.

“As early investors, we at CIIE have seen Yash and his team grow over the years and establish Clientjoy in the market, through sustained efforts on product development and customer engagement. Given the pandemic, recent developments in the SaaS for productivity and client management tools market have been encouraging and Clientjoy is at an inflection point in their journey. Their unique blend of team experience with a razor-sharp focus on customer problems would help them capture a decent market going forward. We wish them the best,” commented CIIE board member Chintan Antani, on the development of Clientjoy’s team through the years.

Currently, Clientjoy serves over 1,900 agencies in digital marketing, IT-service, and design agency verticals across the US, India, Europe, Australia, and South East Asia.

“We are excited to partner with Clientjoy that has been at the forefront of digital SaaS workflow management tools for enterprises, freelancers, and agencies. Over the years, the team has shown remarkable innovation in onboarding marquee clients both in India and abroad. Businesses are realizing the importance and functionality of digital enterprise collaboration in the current crisis of COVID-19. We expect that client management tools and platforms like Clientjoy to play an even bigger role in organizations post this current crisis and businesses to become more open for digital enterprise collaboration” remarked GVFL President Mihir Joshi, while reinforcing the view.