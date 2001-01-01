Franchises

Sending The Professional E-Mail

Etiquette tips to help you craft e-mail messages that don't tarnish your good image
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can you remember a time when you didn't use e-mail to get things done? How did we manage our businesses for so long without it? With the rapid adoption of e-mail as a major means of business communication, somewhere along the way Internet etiquette or "netiquette" got lost.

Here are a few quick tips for making your professional e-mail count:

  • Keep it short. Put your main point or question at the top of the e-mail, then add no more than two brief, supporting paragraphs. If the recipient has to scroll through more than once to read your e-mail, it's probably too long.
  • Include references. If you're responding to someone's e-mail, include an excerpt of their e-mail. Only insert the parts of their e-mail that you're directly responding to so they can see what you're referencing in your response. Don't include their entire e-mail in your reply if possible.
  • Compose relevant subjects. The subject heading of the e-mail you send can be the key to getting your e-mail read quickly and understood immediately. Try to create a subject for your e-mail that says it all in six words. As you begin to e-mail back and forth with someone else, alter your subject to reference the contents of your e-mail if it begins to change from the original subject.

These simple e-mail tips work for both business and personal electronic correspondence. Remember: Clarity is the key.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees