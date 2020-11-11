Venture Catalysts Bets on Organic Beverage Startup Brewhouse Tea Brewing

November 11, 2020 2 min read

Naturally brewed beverages maker Brewhouse Tea Brewing has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its pre-series A funding round led by incubator Venture Catalysts.

Chandigarh-based businessman S.N. Khurana also participated in the round.

Founded in 2015 by IIT Calcutta alumnus and former investment banker Siddharth Jain, Brewhouse uses organic, pesticide-free tea leaves to naturally brew beverages. It sources them from small, marginal tea cultivators who use organic cultivation practices.

Apart from enhancing the taste, the company claims brewing organic tea also helps keep the tannin count low and antioxidant content high in the tea.

Brewhouse also uses natural sweetners in place of high sugar ingredients, making its beverages 30-50 per cent less sweet than most bottled drinks.

“We are well-positioned to take advantage of the rising demand for healthier and natural beverage options in India. We are thrilled to secure the support of Venture Catalysts,” said founder Jain.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to launch a range of SKUs and products relevant for the market at this point when consumers are staying at home.

“We’re also seeing a healthy pick up in online sales and that makes us further optimistic about our future endeavours,” said Jain.

Its range of flavors includes Forest Berry, Mojito Lime, Lemon, Peach and Blueberry made using a combination of teas and tisanes such as hibiscus flower and butterfly pea flower.

“Brewhouse has the potential to create its own niche in the country’s ice-tea market currently valued at approximately INR 250 crores and growing at 25 per cent per annum,” said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and president, Venture Catalysts.

“With a visible change in peoples’ eating habits, it is safe to say that the demand for organic food and beverages—especially tea—will increase and see a very faithful fan following in the coming years. The company’s vision of providing a naturally brewed, healthy, and affordable beverage is in line with burgeoning demand in the market, which gives them plenty of opportunities to capitalize on. We wish them continued success.”