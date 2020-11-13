Small Business Survives and Thrives

Improve Your Posture While Working From Home with This Kickstarter-Funded Tool

Give your back a rest.
Improve Your Posture While Working From Home with This Kickstarter-Funded Tool
Image credit: BetterBack

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The ironic thing about working from home is that you tend to work a lot more than you would than if you were in the office. When you're at home, nobody is approaching you for a quick coffee break, you're not wasting time on a commute, and it's easy to forget to simply get up and stretch your legs. Instead, you sit at your computer for prolonged periods of the day and night, likely harming your posture and causing back pain.

If you're beginning to feel your body suffer, it's time to invest in the BetterBack™ Therapy posture corrector.

The BetterBack™ is a Shark Tank-featured tool designed to improve your posture and ease back pain. The compact device makes every chair more ergonomic and comfortable for your back. It's made with NASA-engineered memory foam, giving you the ultimate in seated comfort, and wearing it for just 15 minutes a day can retrain your body's default posture. No nagging parents needed.

Because BetterBack™ uses such high-grade materials, it will last for years, the company says, all while saving you money on doctor's visits, massages, or chiropractic treatments. It's made with a water-resistant outer shell for extra protection and features custom webbing straps so it fits everybody perfectly. It even comes with slip-resistant knee pads that prevent it from sliding up when worn in any seated position.

Find out why BetterBack™ has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. Get BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support for $42.50 (Reg. $59) or BetterBack™ Therapy Belt for $46.75 (Reg. $89) with promo code: SAVE15NOV. 

