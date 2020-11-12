The Wish List Co-Founder And CEO Fahad Albaghli On Pivoting Your Business For The Better

November 12, 2020 4 min read

Available as an application for iOS and Android devices, The Wish List is a Kuwait-based fashion e-commerce platform that provides luxury designer items at discounted prices throughout the year. Founded in 2019 by Fahad Albaghli, the startup aims to showcase an avenue for retailers, brands and customers with a 360-degree approach from warehousing and operations, to marketing and delivery, and providing customers with a variety of high-quality fashionable items from well-known international brands at affordable prices. The co-founder and CEO -who’s had a wide range of experience in the finance and baking industry- says that the goal is to create a positive impact on the lifecycle of the retailer’s inventory by helping to eliminate the burden of disposing slow-moving inventory and avoid associated logistical costs, while offering a variety of fashion and beauty products to customers.

Originally, it started as a marketplace to sell and promote off-season and off-priced fashion products on a consignment basis. It then pivoted to a platform for stylish and affordable pieces (whether off-season or new) and has extended its offerings to include beauty and lifestyle products. Albaghli notes that they’ve received a few negative feedbacks about the user interface and user experience and took it into consideration to address the issues. Going forward, the startup has received positive and encouraging feedback.

For its business model, the startup started with commission income from products sold on a consignment basis. It has now diversified to include profit from selling the startup’s own inventory as well as revenue from third-party logistics division. In the future, the team plans to scale up its operations and ultimately, be the most prominent fashion and beauty e-commerce platform in the region. They’re also keen to grow their third-party logistics division by targeting different client segments including home businesses, e-commerce startups and traditional brick and mortar retailers.

And if you’re considering entrepreneurship, Albaghli points out the distinct opportunity in fintech and edtech, given today’s circumstances. He reminds aspiring entrepreneurs two key facets: “One, focus on building a great product or service, but don’t take forever to launch. And two, focus on building a team that shares the same vision. Great people make a great company!”

What are some of the main considerations that entrepreneurs should keep when starting up a business in Kuwait and why?

“Assess feasibility and competitiveness, to ensure that there is a gap in the market and that you can differentiate yourself from the competition. Choose the right business and legal structure, carefully manage your liquidity and financials, and attract and retain the right talents.”

Can you share your top tips for fellow entrepreneurs on strategies to survive the impact of the COVID-19 crisis?

“Try to reduce your overhead expenses and go back to bootstrapping. Change your business model and pivot if the industry you are in is heavily impacted by COVID-19 crisis. Have a contingency plan in case the crises last more than what’s forecasted.”

