Inventions

A Japanese Town Is Using Creepy Robotic Wolves to Scare Away Bears

Bear attacks are on the rise and "Monster Wolves" appear to be a solution.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Japanese Town Is Using Creepy Robotic Wolves to Scare Away Bears
Image credit: The Telegraph via YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

There is a bear crisis in Takikawa, a town on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. According to CNN, sightings of brown bears are at a five-year high, and bears have attacked residents, killing two people so far in 2020.

Experts believe the uptick in attacks is being caused by a shortage of acorns in the bears’ natural habitat, forcing the animals to wander into more populated areas searching for food.

“There is less to eat in the mountains and that is why they are coming down into villages,” Yuko Murotani, president of the Japan Bear and Forest Societ, told The Guardian.

To keep the bears at bay, Hokkaido machinery company Ohta Seiki has developed the "Monster Wolf," a shaggy mechanical cyber wolf with blazing red eyes. According to the website JapanKyo, the scarewolf has infrared sensors, "which, when tripped, activate the LED lights in its eyes and the speaker it has in its head, which is capable of playing approximately 40 different sounds." The cyber wolf is 4-feet long and 3-feet high. 

 

Related: Man Builds Disney World Roller Coaster in His Parents' Backyard

Why scarewolves?

The idea for Monster Wolf was inspired by the real-life wolves that used to wander this area and keep the bears at bay. Tragically, these wolves were hunted to extinction 100 years ago. 

In Japan, conservationists have warned that more bear attacks will happen unless they get an adequate supply of acorn and food that they need. They say that bears aren't inherently dangerous and can co-exist peacefully with humans. 

“They are not naturally inclined to attack humans, but attacks like those that happened recently strengthen the belief that they have to be hunted and killed,” said Murotani.

The jury is still out as to whether or not the Monster Wolf is a good temporary solution. It has been used effectively in the past to stave off deer and boars, according to Vice, but this is a first for bears. After November, the bears will hibernate, leaving the townspeople to grapple with handling this environmental crisis. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inventions

Inventors, Here's How to License Your Idea and Make Money

Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1970s

Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s