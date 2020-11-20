News and Trends

The Undertaker and Snoop Dogg Have Finally Collaborated on a Line of Merchandise

Wrestling's spookiest living legend and hip-hop's most brand-conscious innovator are launching a selection of mutually inspired apparel. Because, sure.
Image credit: Amer Hilabi | Getty Images

Digital Content Director
2 min read

As future WWE Hall of Famer and unlikely pop-culture icon The Undertaker might forebode, you better take advantage of this hot deal before it rests... in... peace. Actually, there will be numerous pieces of apparel going on sale at WWE Shop this afternoon bearing the names and likenesses of wrestling's most legendary living dead man and an utterly unexpected counterpart: Snoop Dogg

As reported by Complex, the limited-edition collaborative merch line "includes T-shirts, a hoodie, beanie and posters fusing the worlds of each icon with graphics like vintage rap T-shirt-inspired collages and hearse low riders." 

In other words, it is completely ridiculous. But it's also an equally opportunistic cross-promotion, as Undertaker has been making the rounds promoting his "Final Farewell" as in-ring performer at this Sunday's WWE Survivor Series PPV and Snoop is ringing the 27th anniversary of his debut Doggystyle LP on November 23.

Related: How a Mid-Size Wrestling Company Made Major Adjustments in the Empty-Arena Era

Snoop told Complex, "Undertaker. 30 Years. Boss Dogg. 27 years. Godfather to Doggfather — I have an enormous amount of respect for such an icon in the sports and entertainment industry. Our career paths are similar in longevity and the respect we have from our peers. It’s only right we team up for this collaboration to celebrate both of our reigns as the Original Deadman and the Original Gangsta."

Sure, whatever works. Let's just hope they accept cash, credit, or... cryptic currency.

