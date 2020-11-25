These Hybrid Headphones Convert Between Wireless Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers

November 25, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

have long been on the front line of product innovation. From Sennheiser and Sony to Beats by Dre and Apple's AirPods, innovation is the name of the game when it comes to portable . While there is no shortage of headphone options on the market, few are as remarkably intuitive and user-friendly as the Human Headphones.

The Human Headphones are hybrid true wireless over-ear headphones that feature a full over-the-ear design. This construction offers an ultra-secure fit that is comfortable to wear throughout the day while giving you the kind of crystal clear audio you'd expect from a top-end Bluetooth speaker — right in your ear. The rich sound platform is packed into a third of the size and weight of other over-the-ear headphones, ensuring they stay light and comfortable on your ears for the entire nine-hour battery life. The Human Headphones also offer unparalleled accuracy in voice capture for easy, clear calls. They even offer translation so you can converse in multiple languages when you're using them.

The three-in-one design offers the convenience of earbuds while also allowing them to function as a portable Bluetooth speaker. Integrated touch controls let you easily manage media, your phone, or a digital assistant, while the extended wireless range supports connectivity of more than 100 feet.

Gear Patrol writes, "They sound better than pretty much any pair of true wireless earbuds – the sound is fuller, more immersive and with considerably punchier bass.”

What are you waiting for? Upgrade your headphones with the Human Headphones, available now for $229 with promo code: LISTEN40.