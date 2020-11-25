headphones

These Hybrid Headphones Convert Between Wireless Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers

Upgrade your listening experience today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Hybrid Headphones Convert Between Wireless Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers
Image credit: Human Headphones

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Headphones have long been on the front line of product innovation. From Sennheiser and Sony to Beats by Dre and Apple's AirPods, innovation is the name of the game when it comes to portable audio. While there is no shortage of headphone options on the market, few are as remarkably intuitive and user-friendly as the Human Headphones.

The Human Headphones are hybrid true wireless over-ear headphones that feature a full over-the-ear design. This construction offers an ultra-secure fit that is comfortable to wear throughout the day while giving you the kind of crystal clear audio you'd expect from a top-end Bluetooth speaker — right in your ear. The rich sound platform is packed into a third of the size and weight of other over-the-ear headphones, ensuring they stay light and comfortable on your ears for the entire nine-hour battery life. The Human Headphones also offer unparalleled accuracy in voice capture for easy, clear calls. They even offer translation so you can converse in multiple languages when you're using them.

The three-in-one design offers the convenience of earbuds while also allowing them to function as a portable Bluetooth speaker. Integrated touch controls let you easily manage media, your phone, or a digital assistant, while the extended wireless range supports connectivity of more than 100 feet.

Gear Patrol writes, "They sound better than pretty much any pair of true wireless earbuds – the sound is fuller, more immersive and with considerably punchier bass.”

What are you waiting for? Upgrade your headphones with the Human Headphones, available now for $229 with promo code: LISTEN40.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

headphones

Score Apple's Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Today at a Discount

headphones

These $55 Wireless Earbuds Play Longer Than AirPods

headphones

Stay Productive With a Set of Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Less Than $50