10 Technical Skills You Can Work on at Early Black Friday Pricing

November 24, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's looking like it's going to be a long, socially isolated winter. Why not use that time productively? We've rounded up some of the top online courses on the web, and they're all available with huge discounts for a limited time.

1. The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle

SQL is one of today's most important data management languages. In this bundle, you'll get six courses covering SQL Lite, Microsoft SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Rest API, and Oracle SQL. Before you know it, you'll be able to create and maintain databases like a pro.

Get the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $6.30 (Reg. $1,200) with promo code BFSAVE70.

2. The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle

The newest iOS release is here which means developers are scrambling to update and create new apps for the exciting new platform. In this bundle, you'll learn how to use the new SwiftUI framework to create apps using a fifth of the code and unearth other new secrets to iOS 14.

Get the iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle for $7.50 (Reg. $880) with promo code BFSAVE70.

3. The 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle

Despite appearances in your social circle, Android is still by far the most popular mobile platform on the planet. If you want to earn some extra money, programming for Android can be a great way to do it. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn everything you need to start building and optimizing modern mobile apps.

Get the 2021 Android Development eBook & Video Course Super Bundle for $9 (Reg. $880) with promo code BFSAVE70.

4. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Adobe is the world's leading provider of creative software. In this massive certification bundle, you'll get up to speed with Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, After Effects, and more top programs in the Adobe Creative Cloud. It's a one-stop-shop to becoming a professional creative.

Get the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $10.20 (Reg. $1,600) with promo code BFSAVE70.

5. The Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle

Big data and machine learning are two of the most exciting tech frontiers. In this 10-course, 68-hour bundle, you'll take a deep dive into the future. There are courses on data science, deep learning, creating algorithms, and much more.

Get the Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle for $11.97 (Reg. $1,295) with promo code BFSAVE70.

6. The 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle

These days, efficiency is everything in business. Learn how to run a smoother, leaner operation with this 11-hour bundle. You'll delve into Agile, Trello, Kanban, JIRA, and more tools to optimize processes and push your teams over the top.

Get the 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle for $12 (Reg. $1,791) with promo code BFSAVE70.

7. The Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle

Data rules everything in business, which is why it pays to be a data analyst. In this five-course bundle, you'll learn how to use programs like Python, Excel, and MongoDB to manipulate and analyze data. Plus, there's a course dedicated to visualizing data with Tableau.

Get the Data Analytics Expert Certification Bundle for $14.70 (Reg. $2,645) with promo code BFSAVE70.

8. The Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle

Want to learn web design? Adobe's tools are some of the best for creating beautiful user interfaces and seamless user experiences. From Photoshop to Premiere Pro, this 11-course bundle will show you how to use Adobe tools to create incredible websites.

Get the Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle for $15 (Reg. $1,789) with promo code BFSAVE70.

9. eLearnExcel: The 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle

Microsoft Excel is the world's most ubiquitous business software. You may think you know Excel, but as these courses will show you, you're not even scratching the surface. Whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned vet, eLearnExcel will take your Excel skills up a notch.

Get eLearnExcel: The 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle for $15 (Reg. $999) with promo code BFSAVE70.

10. The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

You'd have to go back to college to get the kind of education offered up in this bundle. With 27 courses and more than 270 hours of training from some of the top instructors on the web, this bundle is the ultimate place to learn to code. You'll dive into web and app development, , software engineering, machine learning, and much, much more.

Get the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $18 (Reg. $880) with promo code BFSAVE70.