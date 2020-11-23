Business Connect

Ask The Expert: Dubai Chamber's Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Is Here To Answer Your Queries On B2B Opportunities In Dubai And Beyond

The latest edition of Dubai Chamber's Ask The Expert will feature Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Image credit: Dubai Chamber
Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There’s a wide array of opportunities in the B2B sector in Dubai that entrepreneurs can explore in order to add new verticals to their exisiting businesses, or even start new ventures. In case of any doubts and concerns about the best way forward, this latest instalment of Ask The Expert might be just what they are looking for.

As part of its Business Connect initiative, Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, has been staging Ask The Expert, a social media series that sees industry experts from Dubai’s business sector answer questions from the public on a variety of subjects, and its latest edition will have Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Business Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, responding to your queries.

In addition to answering questions about the opportunities that might currently be ripe for entrepreneurs and businesses to take advantage of in the B2B sector in Dubai, Sulaiman will also explain how Dubai Chamber can assist them in getting access to potential partners and clients, and the available avenues for business owners in Dubai to reach relevant government authorities.

Click here to submit your questions, and stay tuned for answers on our social channels (@EntMagazineME and @DubaiChamber on Twitter and Instagram) using the hashtag #DCBusinessConnect. 

