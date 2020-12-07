3 Ways to Succeed in Marketing in the Modern Era

December 7, 2020 4 min read

Since the proliferation of online advertising, marketing has become a staple of any good business plan. While not all marketing strategies depend on Internet ads, they do represent a large portion of online promotion and marketing strategies. In any case, having an online presence, whether in the form of ads, social media, blogs, or any other means, is essential in today’s business environment.

According to marketing expert Dylan Vanas, “Having a stellar online presence is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.” So, what can you do to ensure that you maintain an online presence? How can you build practical marketing skills? What can you do to get the most out of your marketing strategy? Most importantly, what is a good marketing strategy that can meet the demands of the modern era?

Based on expert advice provided by Dylan Vanas, we will answer all of the questions above and more. So, read on to find out the three best ways to succeed in marketing in the modern era!

Build your brand credibility and social proof

While it may sound harsh, most people do not want to work with an amateur. This means that you need to actively prove your worth and credibility to consumers, clients, vendors, and even competitors. Building brand credibility begins with establishing consumer-centric business practices. However, it also begins with your brand’s online visibility. So, grow your social media accounts, get a professional-looking website and logo, and start posting content that your audience will find valuable.

While you grow your brand and prove that your business can provide high-quality products or services, you need to keep an eye on social proof. Social proof refers to the phenomenon in which people copy the behaviors of others because they believe that other people have more knowledge or insight than they do. It is a key part of word-of-mouth marketing, though it also holds value in other types of marketing strategy as well. So, once you can get people to trust your brand, it turns into a snowball effect of new potential customers and market segments. After a while, your customers will start doing most of your marketing for you!

Skip the learning curve and find a partner to help with marketing

Nobody is an expert in everything. If you want to succeed in marketing but lack marketing skills, you’ll need to find a partner who can do the work for you. This way, you don’t have to learn all the lessons of marketing the hard way. Instead, you can skip straight to the best marketing practices and get your brand in front of the right audience now.

Finding a partner with expertise in marketing also gives you the opportunity to get additional insight into your business. Sometimes, you can get so wrapped up in your own vision or marketing strategy that you lose any sense of objectivity.

So, partner up with an agency or find a marketing expert to act as a consultant to develop a sound marketing strategy. Not only does this cut down on marketing missteps, but it also provides you with key insights about what your business lacks and how it could be improved.

For a more hands-on approach, you can work with white label platforms. White-label platforms provide you the opportunity to resell a company’s services with your own branding on it. This way you can build your own marketing business, or get access to marketing services at-cost, without having to actually do any of the marketing yourself.

Overdeliver and exceed expectations every time

Consumers are becoming smarter and smarter every day. Now, most consumers can cut through the fluff a lot easier than they could 20, 10, or even just 5 years ago. Dylan Vanas notes that "Consumers have better access to research and know the difference between a good and a great product; in order to ensure people and customers keep coming back to you, make sure you not only deliver on your promises but [you] consistently overdeliver."

What does this mean for entrepreneurs? It means that just having (or acquiring) expertise in marketing is no longer enough. Instead, you must ask yourself what it would take for you to feel impressed as a consumer. What could your business do to exceed expectations and provide the best quality products, services, or customer care? Answering this question will help you design a consumer-centric business and succeed in marketing at the same time.