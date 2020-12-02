Simplify Your Brand Promotions With This Video Marketing Software

December 2, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past few years, video marketing has become more crucial for small businesses. It's an innovative marketing solution that can improve SEO, capture web visitors' attention longer, and can increase conversions by as much as 80 percent. Not to mention, video is more naturally shareable than other forms of web content. Whether you're just starting out and want to scale fast or you're looking for a new way to drum up interest in your product or service, Video Jaguar makes it easy to get into video marketing.

Video Jaguar is one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market for creating promotional video content. With this platform, you can create stunning marketing videos in as little as five minutes and automatically distribute them to 11 top social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, LinkedIn, Reddit, Medium, Pinterest, and Dailymotion.

Video Jaguar gives you more than 900 platform-specific video templates to work with that are already resized to work on any platform you use. Each template is fully customizable. You can add your message, branding, calls-to-action, and more with ease and access millions of royalty-free images and fully-licensed music to enhance your project. Plus, Video Jaguar offers a 365-day social media calendar to help you leverage your content marketing efforts and automate your marketing by scheduling months in advance in only a few minutes.

Start growing your marketing efforts through video today. Normally $99, Video Jaguar Video Marketing Software is half off at just $49.99. Or, you can upgrade to a lifetime plan for 65 percent off $199 at just $69.99.