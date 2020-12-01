Dr. Jane Goodall And Muhammad Yunus Among Speakers To Headline The 2020 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

December 1, 2020 2 min read

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) to help motivate and inspire young entrepreneurial changemakers, has announced that it will be virtually staging this year's edition of the event over a five-day long period starting December 6, 2020.

In what will be its fourth edition since the festival’s inception in 2017, Sheraa’s annual flagship event is all set to witness an eclectic mix of over 50 speakers, ranging from Nobel laureates to social entrepreneurs to life coaches. The event, which will be held completely online, will be free to attend.

Held under the theme #BeTheHero, this year’s SEF itinerary includes ten panel discussions, five workshops, and nine keynote sessions focusing on topics like conscious and responsible changemaking, emotionally intelligent leadership, personal transformation, and more. The event will also see the announcement of the winners of the UCAN Startup Awards, a global contest aimed at helping promote and aid socially-minded innovations in the healthtech and agri-foodtech industries.

Included among the plethora of speakers at the event are H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa; Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2006 and founder of Grameen Bank; Dr. Jane Goodall, primatologist, anthropologist, and UN Messenger of Peace; Muna Al Gurg, Director of Retail of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group; Anousheh Ansari, CEO of Xprize and the first female private space explorer; Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and President, Crescent Petroleum; Silfath Pinto, an energy healer and mindset coach; Amna Aljarwan, co-founder of KnackLab; Kate Robertson and David Jones, co-founders of One Young World; and Keith Ferrazzi, Chairman and founder of Ferrazzi Greenlight.

For more information on the day-by-day agenda for the event, as well as further details on other speakers, interested participants can follow SEF 2020 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn using the handle @SharjahEF, or visit the website: www.sharjahef.com.

