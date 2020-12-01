News and Trends

Uber Completes Its $2.65 Billion Purchase of Postmates

The all-stock deal will see Postmates' apps and branding live on.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Completes Its $2.65 Billion Purchase of Postmates
Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS | Getty Images via Engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Uber has completed its $2.65 billion purchase of food-and-grocery delivery service Postmates, the company has announced. The deal sees the two companies creating the second largest delivery platform in the US by size, dwarfed only by Doordash. 

In a statement, Uber committed to keeping Postmates as a separate, consumer-facing brand, while integrating its back-end into Uber Eats’ platform. And both companies would work to ensure that they can “strengthen the delivery of food, groceries, essentials and other goods.”

The all-stock deal was prompted, in part, by the collapse of Uber’s ride-hailing business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Postmates’ “beloved” brand is also stronger than Uber in a number of areas, including LA and the south west. 

Uber’s purchase of Postmates, while approved by regulators, may cause some nervousness in the drivers and restaurants that use the service. Eater, earlier this summer, said that the deal will “condense the number of delivery app options to three,” reducing people’s ability to take their business elsewhere.

It doesn’t help that Uber has used its resources to help rob its drivers of key employment protections, such as in California. It spent big to push through Proposition 22, which removed basic rights like mandatory sick leave, overtime payment and expense reimbursements. 

The law was also drafted to ensure that future administrations would struggle to overturn it without a supermajority in the California legislature. Politico reports that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that the company will work to push similar law changes in other states in future.

Uber’s focus on its grocery and food delivery business comes as it became the one positive in an otherwise bad year. With lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in effect across the world, the need for a ride-hailing business greatly diminished. 

In its most recent financial report, the company said that while its mobility division saw revenue fall by around 53 percent, its Uber Eats arm saw a 125 percent increase. It’s plausible that it’ll double down on investments in this region in future to help bolster its business while mobility remains in pandemic-enforced flux.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

YouTube's Top Trending Videos of 2020: How Many Have You Watched?

News and Trends

Patagonia, Shopify, REI and EarthBreeze Did Black Friday Differently This Year. Here's How.

News and Trends

Spotify Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Snapchat-Style Stories Trial