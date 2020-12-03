News and Trends

Teen Scientist and Inventor Named First-Ever 'Time' Kid of the Year

The 15-year-old wunderkind was interviewed by Angelina Jolie about her efforts to combat everything from contaminated water to cyberbullying.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Teen Scientist and Inventor Named First-Ever 'Time' Kid of the Year
Image credit: Rachel Murray | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

One year ago, Time magazine anointed then-16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg its "Person of the Year." Twelve months later, the publication has doubled down on elevating accomplished youths by partnering with its sister platform, Time for Kids, and Nickelodeon to designate its first-ever Kid of the Year.

The honor goes to 15-year-old scientist and inventor (what have you done lately?) Gitanjali Rao, who aims to harness tech and innovation to confront crises including contaminated drinking water, opiod addiction, cyberbullying and persistent gender and racial inequality. In fact, she's been actively applying her skills toward those goals since pre-adolescence, having won 3M and Discovery Education's Young Scientist Challenge when she was just 11. 

Related: This 17-Year-Old Recovered From Coronavirus, and Then Started COVID Candies to Help Fight It

Actress/activist Angelina Jolie snagged the cover byline, interviewing Rao about her preternatural accomplishments and lofty ambitions. As Rao tells Jolie, "Our generation is facing so many problems that we’ve never seen before. But then at the same time we’re facing old problems that still exist. Like, we’re sitting here in the middle of a new global pandemic, and we’re also like still facing human-rights issues. There are problems that we did not create but that we now have to solve." 

As Rao, Thunberg and the rest of their teenage cohort continue to demonstrate, they might just be the ones to do it.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Mitch McConnell Poured Cold Water on the $908 Billion Covid-19 Stimulus Plan, Arguing That Trump Would Veto It

News and Trends

American Airlines Conducts First Public Boeing 737 Max Test Flight After Ban

Adapt to Bounce Forward

What Leaders Can Learn From Macy's Tweet Applauding "The Diverse Dance Group"