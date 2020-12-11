Revenue Generation

This Intuitive Pop-Up Builder Helps You Generate Web Revenue

Make more money online with Adoric Pop-Up Builder.
Image credit: Adoric

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Websites are crucial revenue drivers for businesses these days. If your website isn't making money, there's a problem. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to overhaul your site and start bringing in the dough. One of the first is implementing Adoric.

Adoric Pop-Up Builder allows you to build and install popups on your website for a wide variety of purposes. Pop-ups can help generate leads from organic traffic, build your email list, convert visitors into buyers or subscribers, and much more. Adoric is so easy to use; there's no coding required and it's compatible with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and many other platforms. It's also compatible with CRMs and marketing tools like Salesforce, Hubspot, and Mailchimp.

When you boot it up, Adoric gives you more than 500 lead-generating pop-up and slide-in templates that you can use right away without overwhelming or annoying your audience. The drag-and-drop editor makes editing templates perfectly simple, while A/B testing lets you test and improve your pop-ups over time. Adoric's analytic dashboard lets you track your campaigns' performances efficiently and continue to amp up your website.

An Adoric Pro Plan offers 500,000 page views, support for five domains, expert analytics, custom code, priority support, and much more. That's part of the reason why it was named a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt.

Overhaul your website and start generating leads and converting traffic into buyers. A one-year Pro Plan to Adoric Pop-Up Builder is usually $2,388, but you can save 92 percent off when you get one for just $179.99 today. Alternatively, you can get a Basic Plan for $39.99 or a Standard Plan for $79.99.

