Podcasts

Soundwise Can Help for Connect Your Audio Products to Your Audience

Upload, manage, and sell your podcasts and audiobooks with ease.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soundwise Can Help for Connect Your Audio Products to Your Audience
Image credit: Jeremy Enns

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Podcasting and audiobooks have become increasingly popular in recent years – especially for entrepreneurs and in the business community. For many, these audio formats are a great way to educate people about your product, grow brand loyalty, and help bring in additional revenue for your company. But, a podcast or audiobook is only as good as its technical quality and distribution, both of which can be difficult to master.

Soundwise is an all-in-one platform that helps you create and sell audio products like audiobooks, podcasts, audio courses, and albums directly to your customers. After sale, it distributes audio products securely to your audience's mobile devices. With Soundwise, it's easy to manage all of your audio content, supplementary materials, and listener access from a single user-friendly dashboard. You can set subscriptions, rentals, or one-time pricing and promote your landing pages easily. Before you know it, you'll start making sales fast, and connect with your audience more quickly than ever. You can even communicate with your listeners in-app, nurturing your relationships and selling additional products.

Whether you're a podcaster, author, coach, public speaker, or entrepreneur, Soundwise can help you drum up an exciting new source of revenue. That's why it has earned outstanding reviews across the web, including 4.2 stars on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Trustpilot, and 5 stars on Capterra and G2.

Get your podcasting or audiobook infrastructure up to snuff. Normally, a lifetime subscription to Soundwise's Starter Plan is $600 but you can get one for just $39.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Podcasts

What Is Open Podcasting? (And Why Is It Exploding?)

Podcasts

Acast Teams Up with Ted En Español

Podcasts

Dance Studio Mogul Misty Lown Explains How to Reinvent any Face-to-Face Business