Start a Side Hustle as a Freelance Writer With the Help of These 12 Workshops

Become your own boss and make money on the side.
Start a Side Hustle as a Freelance Writer With the Help of These 12 Workshops
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It may sound counterintuitive considering the world is in a pandemic and unemployment numbers have been spotty at best, but right now is a great time to start a side hustle. Many businesses are looking to be leaner and more efficient, which means they're investing heavily in contract work rather than full-time employees. That demand is especially high for freelance writers who can contribute to websites, blogs, social media, and more.

If you've ever considered life as a freelance writer, now's a great time to take the next step to see what it's all about in The Freelance Writing 12-Course Bundle.

This 12-course bundle contains 16 hours of training led by freelance coach Laura Briggs. Briggs is a former teacher turned writer, author, and speaker. She's the author of two books, How to Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business and the forthcoming The Six Figure Freelancer. Briggs has made a lucrative career out of freelancing, and in these workshops, she'll help you become an expert freelancer, as well.

Across this bundle, you'll learn how to find, obtain, and manage clients without having to expend exorbitant amounts of time or energy. You'll learn how to land that very first assignment with a super-simple technique, and find out exactly what to say to clients to catch their interest going forward. You'll learn how to write a proposal that will make you stand head and shoulders above other candidates, and discover how to become a writing expert in a field you're already familiar with. Additionally, Briggs will teach you research techniques that will help you write assignments faster, and bypass writer's block to avoid costly idea stagnation. Ultimately, you'll build towards a network of high-quality clients who pay well and refer you consistently so you can earn a full-time income while working for yourself.

Start a side hustle and eventually become your own boss. Right now, The Freelance Writing 12-Course Bundle is just $37.

