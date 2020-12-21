Find Actionable Insights and Learn to Make Data Driven Decisions With This Data Science Bootcamp

December 21, 2020 2 min read

Did you know that more than half of all American startups fail within the first four years? A lot of factors go into a startup's success, but simply being aware of the failure rate is a tribute to the old adage, "knowledge is power." In business, knowledge really is power, which is why business intelligence is so crucial. Developing deep insights into your operations, time management, and more requires skills and business intelligence skills that don't come naturally.

Whether you're a new or experienced founder, anyone can benefit from the knowledge gained in The 2021 Business Intelligence & Data Science Super Bundle. This six-course online education contains more than 50 hours of training in all things business intelligence.

The bundle puts a special focus on Microsoft Power BI, one of the top business intelligence tools on the market. This powerful engine helps turn everyday Excel users into Business Intelligence Analysts. Through beginner to advanced courses, you'll get your data analytics career off to a good start. You'll learn how to create stunning reports and dashboards, poignant data visuals, and design highly insightful DAX measures with Power BI. By understanding how to extract knowledge from data, you can analyze and visualize complex business problems and develop solutions with ease.

Additionally, you'll get a crash course in data science and . You'll get familiar with machine learning basics, including tools like Python, NumPy, Matplotlib, and Pandas, and discover how to present data science projects with valuable, action-oriented insights.

Grow your business by learning how to harvest data intelligently. Right now, The 2021 Business Intelligence & Data Science Super Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.