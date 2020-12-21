Twitter

Twitter Now Labels Trump's Tweets With a Reminder Biden Won

'Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election,' the label explains.
Twitter Now Labels Trump's Tweets With a Reminder Biden Won
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images via PCMag

Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Twitter continues to crack down on election misinformation—now with new labels confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The social network on Saturday slapped another of Donald Trump's tweets with a warning: "Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election."

In a threaded post, Trump claims a recent suspected Russian cyber attack against the US government "is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality." "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA," the president wrote, tagging Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The tweet, now boasting more than 177,000 likes and shared more than 43,000 times, was briefly restricted—an "inadvertent" error, the company told Variety. "We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled tweet." And while the action has since been reversed, the label remains, "in order to give more context for anyone who might see the tweet," a Twitter spokesperson explained.

Click the blue text to read an announcement that "Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Trump in the 2020 presidential election as he surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the race," based on projections from various media outlets.

"The Electoral College vote on Dec. 14 made his victory official after the Trump campaign legally challenged the results in multiple courts," according to Twitter's broadcast. "In a speech following the Electoral College vote, Biden said 'The rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed.'"

The post is followed by tweets from various news outlets, confirming Biden's win. Trump's Twitter timeline, meanwhile, is peppered with labels noting that "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

 

