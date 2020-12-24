5 Personal Development Tools to Jump-Start Your Resolutions

December 24, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The year is coming to a close and many of us are making resolutions for 2021. From learning a new language to reading more books to saving more money, many promises seem simple enough. But most of us soon find out it's easier to say a resolution than commit to it. This year, we've rounded up some of the top apps to help you stay on task. Plus, they're all on sale for an extra 15 percent off for Christmas. Just use code MERRY15 at checkout to enjoy the extra savings. But act fast because these deals only last 48 hours.

1. Budgeting and personal finances

Keeping track of your finances is essential for anyone, but it's especially important for entrepreneurs who have to balance personal and business expenses. Toshl links all of your accounts and helps you get a real-time view of your financial health. Whether you're budgeting for Christmas gifts or for a new home, Toshl will help you stay on track.

Get a three-year subscription to Toshl for $34.00 (Reg. $199) with promo code MERRY15.

2. Reading

Want to read more next year but don't have the time? 12min makes it easy for anyone to get through their book list. This micro book library distills complete books into text or audio summaries designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes. Can't find a specific book you want? Just request it and their editors will get to work.

Get a lifetime subscription to 12min for $50.15 (Reg. $399) with promo code MERRY15.

3. Professional learning

Entrepreneurs should always be learning more. Knowable is the audio learning platform for people with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. With lectures from more than 200 world-renowned experts on a huge array of topics, you'll be sure to learn something new every day.

Get a lifetime subscription to Knowable for $51.00 (Reg. $249) with promo code MERRY15.

4. Language learning

Learning a new language is especially valuable for entrepreneurs. Mondly uses state-of-the-art speech recognition to help you learn practical words and phrases through bite-sized lessons. With a conversation-focused curriculum, you'll talk like a native speaker in no time and you might just find it helps with international business.

Get a lifetime subscription to Mondly for $59.50 (Reg. $1,199) with promo code MERRY15.

5. Leadership development

Marshall Goldsmith's Methods of Leadership is designed for leaders who want to take their businesses higher. With more than 500 chapters of education, plus certification pathways, customized learning paths, workbooks, and a Live Network, Methods of Leadership gives you access to some of the top CEOs, executive coaches, and thought leaders on the planet.

Get a lifetime subscription to Methods of Leadership for $147.99 (Reg. $2,940).

Prices subject to change. Some exclusions apply.