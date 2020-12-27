10 Home Office Essentials for Less Than $50 That Can Seriously Spruce up Your Space

December 27, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most people transitioned to in 2020, and many people can expect the work from home life to continue in 2021. If you haven't gotten your in the shape you want it to be in, now's a great time to do so.

We've rounded up some of the most useful home office accessories, all of which are on sale for an extra 20 percent off with promo code HOLIDAY20. That code brings everything down to less than $50! But act fast, these sales are live for a limited time only.

1. Electric Smart Mug Warmer

Ensure your coffee or tea stays at the perfect temperature for as long as it takes you to drink it with this electric mug warmer. It's adjustable so you can find the right temperature for you.

Get the Electric Smart Mug Warmer for $18.40 (Reg. $59) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

2. Cool-to-Touch Digi Heater

Keep your home office nice and cozy with this digital space heater. Its 350W energy-smart heating power and programmable settings will ensure your office is warm and cozy all winter long.

Get the Cool-to-Touch Digi Heater for $28.00 (Reg. $69) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

3. Handheld Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner

They say a clean office indicates a clean mind. So keep your mind clean with this flexible cordless vacuum that works efficiently on both carpet and hardwood.

Get the Handheld Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner for $32.00 (Reg. $99) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

4. LED Lamp with Wireless Charging

Upgrade your desk lighting with a two-in-one device. This adjustable lamp gives you a solid source of light while also charging your Qi-enabled devices wirelessly.

Get the LED Lamp with Wireless Charging for $32.00 (Reg. $59) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

5. Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Who says you have to go out to the coffee shop for great cold brew? With this fast-brewing machine, you can make delicious cold brew at home in just a few minutes.

Get the Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $48.00 (Reg. $109) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

6. Work From Home Desk Organizer

Spark joy in your home office with this simple home desk organizer. It has a smart, convenient design that ensures everything has its place, reducing your office clutter.

Get the Work From Home Desk Organizer for $55.00 (Reg. $60).

7. Portable Laptop Stand with Mouse Pad

Like to work in different areas of the house throughout the day? Take your workstation anywhere with this portable, folding laptop stand that has an integrated mouse pad.

Get the Portable Laptop Stand with Mouse Pad for $37.56 (Reg. $54) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

8. U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10" Ring Light & Tripod

If you're spending a lot of time on Zoom, you might as well look your best. This home streaming studio includes a ring light and tripod to help you get the best lighting and angles possible.

Get the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10" Ring Light & Tripod for $40.00 (Reg. $99) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

9. blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System

When home is where your work and your family are, you owe it to yourself to upgrade security. This weatherproof camera has motion sensors, night vision, an alarm system, and more to protect your home.

Get the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System for $48.00 (Reg. $89) with promo code HOLIDAY20.

10. EZE Back Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Protect your posture without strapping yourself into a harness. This ergonomic seat cushion helps promote healthier posture with a rounded, cushioned design.

Get the EZE Back Memory Foam Seat Cushion for $40.00 (Reg. $69) with promo code HOLIDAY20.