Digital Marketing

This Online Interactive Showroom Tool Might be the Perfect Solution During the Pandemic

Allow customers to see what you offer without in-person visits.
Image credit: Vlada Karpovich via Pexels

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to make difficult decisions. Restrictions have changed the ways that brands interact with their customers, which has forced many to cut costs or drastically innovate the way they do business. Companies in real estate, hospitality, service, and education have experienced some of the most significant impacts because they are naturally in-person businesses. They need people present to really get the product experience.

While we can't just end the pandemic, MyVirtualTours Online Showroom gives in-person businesses the ability to show off their locations to clients and customers who may need an extra push to close a deal. This software lets you create awesome, professional virtual tours in just minutes. With a few clicks, you can add videos, audio, option forms, HTML embeds, images, and much more without downloading, installing, or updating anything. Whether you'd like to showcase how you've enforced social distancing or highlight how dedicated you are to hygiene, MyVirtualTours lets you do it with ease.

All of MyVirtualTours' tools are in a single, easy-to-use dashboard, accessible from any browser. You can superimpose a headline and other text, like product descriptions or room explanations to help capture your visitors' attention. Everything works with 360º ultra-fast rendering for lag-free viewing experiences and MyVirtualTours' team is available 24/7 to provide support.

Showcase your business online without having to bring anybody to your physical location. Right now, a lifetime subscription to MyVirtualTours Online Showroom is just $39.

