Dable Raises $12 Mn In A Series C Round

January 12, 2021

South Korea-based global content discovery platform Dable announced on Tuesday to have raised $12 million in a Series C funding round led by SV Investment, KB Investment, K2 Investment Partners, and Kakao Ventures, with a valuation of more than $90 million and has raised $20 million, to date.

The content platform claims to collect and analyze real-time website log data of 150 million users per month. Driven by machine-learning technology, the company analyzes the interests of website visitors and recommends 5 billion high-quality content which results in 100 million clicks, monthly.

Currently, the company has partnered with over 2,500 premium media in Asia and provides Dable News-the personalized content recommendation solution and Dable Native Ad-the content marketing platform, based on data processing and machine learning technology.

The data processing company aims to make a better world through technology.

“With a mission to connect users, media, and contents, we are innovating the user's information search process by providing not only the information people want, but also providing content that they did not even know they liked,” cheered Chaehyun Lee, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Dable while commenting in a statement.

They are said to be currently developing a new product -the next-generation publishing platform that can innovate the whole media industry.

According to a statement released, Dable's solution contributes to increasing content consumption and dwell time of site visitors by providing content that users may like. Through this, the media can create revenue to provide high-quality content to readers and users become more satisfied with the use of media.

Currently, 70 per cent of its overseas sales are generated in Taiwan. On the other hand, in Japan global companies had already entered the market and the company was, furthermore, competing to maintain and expand the market based on capital power.

“My goal is to help more people find the information they want more easily through technology. Hence, we plan to continuously expand our overseas market,” Lee added.

Currently, the company covers Asian markets including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Over 2,500 premium media are partnered with us in Korea-MBC, SBS, Chosun Ilbo, Taiwan-ET Today, LTN, NOWnews, Indonesia -Liputan6, Tempo, Suara, Vietnam-Thanh Niên, Saostar, Bongda, Malaysia-FlyFM, Nanyang Siang Pau, and Malaysiakini.

Its recommendation solution is the most utilized platform in Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. In Taiwan, it is growing rapidly, surpassing $0.4 million in monthly sales only two years after entering the market.

Dable plans enter six additional countries counts Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, China, Turkey, and Australia in 2021. They further aim to go beyond Asia to serve a global audience and become the most utilized personalized recommendation platform in at least 30 countries by 2024.