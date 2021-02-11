3 Ways to Increase your Energy NOW

February 11, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of the executives I work with voice the age old complaint that is...there aren't enough hours in the day.

They don’t have a time management issue, they have an energy issue. Specifically the deep, steady and consistent pluck that every captain of an industry possesses.

There's a reason why successful CEOs, senior executives and other professionals in positions seem to have higher levels of drive than their employees. Additionally, these men and women seem to care for their inner combustion the way an NFL football quarterback or Olympic athlete would.

My High Performance Institute partner, Brendon Burchard, who is the bestselling author of titles like The Motivation Manifesto and High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way, maintains that energy can be learned.

Related: 5 Skills that Should be a Part of Every Manager's Training

When talking with clients I have them rate their energy levels via agreeing, or disagreeing, with the following statements:

-I have mental stamina to be present and focused throughout the day.

-I have the physical energy I need to achieve my goals every day.

-I feel cheerful and optimistic.

-My mind feels slow and foggy.

-I am physically exhausted too often.

-I feel a lot of heavy negative energy.

The lower their scores, the lower their overall happiness, enthusiasm for taking on challenges, perception of yourself and confidence in adversity. If you feel tired and sluggish? You’ll perform similarly.

To that end: A recent survey of over 2,000 Americans, c onducted by OnePoll on behalf of CBDistillery, found that respondents estimated they lost 245 hours of sleep due to the various stress points of 2020 – which is 5 hours of sleep per week.

Let’s fix this fail with these three, simple solutions!

Release tension, set intention

We go through hundreds of transitions each day: Getting out of bed, answering emails, talking on the phone, etc. In more than a decade of coaching high performers, I’ve learned that I can increase their energy by helping them master their transitions. These transitions are extremely valuable.

You have to create a powerful space of freedom between activities, by briefly engaging in a mood-boosting distraction, and it’s there you’ll discover your greatest restorer and amplifier of energy.

Related: Is Working from Home Here to Stay?

Bring the joy

This is a high performance emotion that is crucial to fulfillment. It’ll be key in creating more energy to succeed and prosper.

What if you don’t feel like your life is joyous? What if those around you are negative? What if things in your life are truly difficult and hard to paint in a positive light?

Those who can create positivity in times of negativity are able to generate even more energy than those who are positive in easy times. It’s true! Channeling negative thoughts, and transforming them into positive ones, is an energy creator that is almost nuclear in potential.

Optimize your health

The research is undeniable: You need to exercise.

This increases the production of crucial hormones within the brain that are directly related to performance at work. Like Brain-Derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF), which causes new neurons to grow in your hippocampus, making learning easier. Exercise also releases stress, provides much-needed reflection time, while allowing you to eat, sleep and function better.

Related: Want Your Employees to be More Productive? Make Sure They Catch Those Zzzzs

Brendon teaches that gaining energy requires energy. On the surface, these three tips can seem like a lot of effort. But when the initial struggle gives way to habit? You'll generate untold amounts of energy to help you perform at a higher level than you’ve ever experienced.