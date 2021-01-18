The Man Who Reincarnated 'The Flying Machine'

January 18, 2021 3 min read

Almost 30 per cent of Indians do not have sufficient access to electricity according to the founder of energy-efficient smart fans maker Atomberg Technologies, a traditional ceiling fan is one of the highest power-consuming appliances and is highly incompetent running on the old induction motor technology. Lack of innovation in this sector sprouted an opportunity for the founder and came up with the idea to design and manufacture their most energy-efficient ceiling fan ‘Gorilla’ that runs on a motor consuming only 28W power that consumes 65 per cent less power compared with ordinary fans consuming 75-80W power.

Atomberg Technologies founder and chief executive officer Manoj Meena together with co-founder Sibabrata Das established the concept of BLDC motor technology and said to have served more than 1 million consumers with some of their major clients in the institutional side counts Indian Railway, IIT, Tata Power, Reliance and ICICI, among others.

The Mumbai-headquartered smart fans maker champions the Indian government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local and to align with that theme, the 33-year-old founder further maintains that their whole product range is 100 per cent Made-In-India.

With the amount of social and financial responsibility, come paramount obstacles.

“FY20-21 was a very difficult time for all of us, we saw almost zero revenue for three months and pressure on working capital,” shared Meena.

“Our previous ‘near-death experiences’ and the Marico Innovation Foundation team taught us to what philosopher Confucius believed it doesn’t matter how slow you go, as long as you don’t stop,’ and so we kept the momentum on, instead of focusing on zero revenue we focused on R&D, training, fundraising, reaching out to our partners, seeking their help and eventually overcoming all hurdles. As a result, we delivered more than threefold year-over-year growth consistently for the last three quarters and also closed our Series B funding round,” he further stated.

The consumer appliance startup maintains that they have received funding of $25million to date and are expecting to break-even by April 2021.

Meena further shared that their piece of growth will be triggered by expanding the company’s offline distribution to new adjacent categories.

As with e-commerce still accounting for 40 per cent of the company’s B2C sales and online leads influencing about 80 per cent of all sales, most of our marketing initiatives use digital as a medium. So, he plans to achieve fully e-commerce enabled website with 100 per cent marketing automation, lead generation campaigns across Facebook and Google with online-offline sync to create awareness about energy efficiency amongst Indian citizens and to motivate them to take a pledge to move towards a sustainable way of living, and highly optimized performance marketing campaigns on e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart to ultimately position the company to emerge as a leader in the cleantech segment in appliances.