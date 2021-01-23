Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Breitling

Breitling's collaboration with sustainable clothing brand Outerknown co-founded by surfing icon Kelly Slater that has led to the release of this timepiece.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Breitling
Image credit: Breitling

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is Breitling’s collaboration with sustainable clothing brand Outerknown co-founded by surfing icon Kelly Slater that has led to the release of the Swiss luxury brand’s new Superocean Heritage ’57 Outerknown. A timepiece that resonates with California’s surfing scene in the 1950s and 1960s, it also depicts the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Available with a classic stainless-steel case or as a limited-edition model with an 18k red gold bezel, both models have bronze-colored dials and NATO straps made from Econyl yarn, a material sourced from repurposed nylon waste. Powered by the brand’s COSC-certified Caliber 10 automatic movement, it is encased in a 42mm case and has a 42- hour power reserve.

Related: The Executive Selection: Santoni

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Meet the 28-Year-Old 'Kris Jenner' of New York High Society, Who's Built a Career Inspired By 'Gossip Girl'

Lifestyle

How the Beauty Industry Has Pivoted Since the Pandemic

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: The Pearl Spa And Wellness At Four Seasons DIFC