5 Stock Design Asset Resources to Help Drive Sales and Traffic for Your Business

January 25, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is a creative pursuit, especially in a supersaturated digital landscape. It can be expensive to make your brand stand out from the noise, which is why it's so important to invest in high-quality, attractive, compelling marketing materials that tell a coherent story. You want your brand to look as amazing as your product is, so you need access to awesome digital assets. As such, we've rounded up some of the coolest design libraries online today. Check them out.

1. StockUnlimited Vector Plan: Lifetime Subscription

TechCrunch describes StockUnlimited as the Netflix of stock imagery. This all-vector graphics content store gives you access to hundreds of thousands of modern, one-of-a-kind vector designs that you can download royalty-free. Plus, they add thousands of new designs monthly.

Get a lifetime subscription to StockUnlimited for $34.99 (Reg. $684), a savings of 94 percent.

2. Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription

Real life makes for great ads. Scopio's enormous library of amazing photos from all over the world allows you to create marketing campaigns, sales briefs, and more materials that truly immerse people in your brand. Scopio's talented photographers and creators hail from more than 160 countries, adding authentic imagery every day.

Get a lifetime subscription to Scopio for $29 (Reg. $3,480), a savings of 99 percent.

3. VectorGrove Unlimited Vector Images: Lifetime Subscription

VectorGrove aims to simplify any design project with more than 1.2 million royalty-free vector images. You can use them for web design, social media, video advertising, brochures, and much more, all without having to worry about licensing. Plus, you can resize all files indefinitely without losing image quality.

Get a lifetime subscription to VectorGrove for $39.99 (Reg. $4,999), a savings of 99 percent.

4. Foto Video Club 10 Million+ Stock Media: Lifetime Subscription

With Foto Video Club, you pay just once to access a massive stock media library. All of their resources are royalty-free and are available for unlimited downloads. They even offer an editor onsite to help you streamline your workflow.

Get a lifetime subscription to Foto Video Club for $44.99 (Reg. $197), a savings of 77 percent.

5. JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership

JumpStory offers one of the most impressive stock photo and video libraries on the planet. With more than 25 million images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos, you can supercharge blogs, websites, emails, social media, ASMR, and so much more. JumpStory uses AI to help you find exactly what you're looking for within seconds, and can even predict the potential marketing performance of photos.

Get a lifetime membership to JumpStory for $99.99 (Reg. $2,340), a savings of 95 percent.

Prices subject to change.