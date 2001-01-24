Sir Speedy and PIP Printing Chosen As Print Providers For Yahoo! Small Business Print Center

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mission Viejo, California-Sir Speedy, a franchisor of digital business printing services, and PIP Printing, a B2B printer, have entered into an agreement to provide printing services for Yahoo! Inc.'s online print center in Yahoo! Small Business.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sir Speedy and PIP Printing will enhance Yahoo!'s small-business offering with fulfillment of all online print orders placed through the Yahoo! Small Business Print Center, access to instant pricing and a variety of other document solutions. Customers can upload black-and-white or color documents directly from their desktops through the Webprint file preparation and workflow solution, assuring that the documents will be printed by one of 1,100 Sir Speedy and PIP Printing centers located throughout the country.

"This agreement with Yahoo! enables us to greatly increase our reach and introduce ourselves to a broader audience," said Dan Beck, president of Sir Speedy.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the personal service and support of one of the largest printing networks in the nation," said Shannon Ledger, Yahoo! vice president and general manager. -T&O Public Relations

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market