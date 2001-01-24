Sir Speedy and PIP Printing Chosen As Print Providers For Yahoo! Small Business Print Center

<b></b>

January 24, 2001

Mission Viejo, California-Sir Speedy, a franchisor of digital business printing services, and PIP Printing, a B2B printer, have entered into an agreement to provide printing services for Yahoo! Inc.'s online print center in Yahoo! Small Business.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sir Speedy and PIP Printing will enhance Yahoo!'s small-business offering with fulfillment of all online print orders placed through the Yahoo! Small Business Print Center, access to instant pricing and a variety of other document solutions. Customers can upload black-and-white or color documents directly from their desktops through the Webprint file preparation and workflow solution, assuring that the documents will be printed by one of 1,100 Sir Speedy and PIP Printing centers located throughout the country.

"This agreement with Yahoo! enables us to greatly increase our reach and introduce ourselves to a broader audience," said Dan Beck, president of Sir Speedy.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the personal service and support of one of the largest printing networks in the nation," said Shannon Ledger, Yahoo! vice president and general manager. -T&O Public Relations