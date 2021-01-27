Learn Day Trading Technical Analysis Skills to Help You Win Your Trades

January 27, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite the economy largely lagging along over the past year due to the pandemic, the stock market has remained surprisingly strong. That's great news for day traders who have ridden the hills and valleys of the market to earn a significant income. If you're looking for a way to earn some extra income (or even carve out a new career), learning how to successfully navigate the stock market is a great skill to have. In The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle, you'll develop the skills you need to thrive as a day trader.

This ten-course bundle offers 16 hours of training from Wealthy Education. Wealthy Education is an online learning provider that specializes in stock market investing, financial management, accounting, and personal finance. They've helped thousands of students worldwide achieve their financial goals.

These courses are specifically geared towards day trading, which places a heavy emphasis on technical analysis. You'll learn how to build a solid foundation for day trading by using TradingView for chart analysis and paper trading and learn how to suss out profitable technical indicators and overlays.

You'll take a deep dive into technical analysis, learning how to win 80% of your trades in just a matter of weeks. You'll master technical indicators and oscillators that every trader has to know and learn how to successfully trade in any market conditions. Additionally, you'll learn how to identify market trends and understand how to perform volatility, momentum, and volume analysis to support swing trading. There are even several courses dedicated to candlestick patterns, one of the most valuable tools for analyzing stocks.

If you're going to trade on the stock market, you might as well win. With The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle, you'll win more. Enroll today for just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.