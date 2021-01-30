Money Management

This $20 Bundle Can Teach You Financial Modeling and Data Analysis

Get a better understanding of your financials and data with these courses.
Image credit: Sigmund/Unsplash

There's no shortage of options when it comes to shopping for practically anything. For entrepreneurs, that means it's imperative that your product meets the highest quality standards. To do that, you must also ensure that your company is financially viable. You can't invest in the best materials and manufacturing processes if you're in the red. In the Essential Quality Management eBook & Video Course Bundle, you'll learn financial modeling and machine learning practices that will help you get a firm read on your company's financial health and understand how to use data to improve your products and services.

This bundle includes two ebooks from Packt Publishing and a 5.5-hour course on using Python for finance. In the course, you'll take a deep dive into quantitative analysis, discovering how to use Python to analyze your income over time and to project future revenues. During the hands-on course, you'll develop a full-fledged framework for Monte Carlo, a class of computational algorithms and simulation-based derivatives and risk analytics.

In the ebooks, you'll cover financial modeling and machine learning. In the first, you'll learn how to use Excel to create models, exploring the design principles, functions, and techniques of building financial models in a practical way. It takes an intuitive approach to teaching you modeling, covering both best practices and practical use cases. In the machine learning course, you'll again use Excel, but this time you'll learn how to build a full data analysis flow by combining Excel functions, add-ins, and connections to databases and cloud services. This way, you'll have a constant view of your business's most important data and be able to project with fair accuracy into the future.

Grow your business by becoming master of your data. The Essential Quality Management eBook & Video Course Bundle is on sale now for just $19.99.

