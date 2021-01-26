Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals Surprising Etsy Purchase in Early Morning Tweet

The non-stop innovator is not immune to supercute impulse buys.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Reveals Surprising Etsy Purchase in Early Morning Tweet
Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN | Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk goes all-in on everything he does, whether it is building autonomous vehicles, spearheading efficient space travel or as revealed this morning, shopping on Etsy.

Related: Elon Musk Responds to a Request From a Tweeter Who Sent Him the Same Message 154 Times

The visionary sent a tweet confessing his love of Etsy and revealed a recent purchase that can only be described as ridiculously cute.

Musk began the thread by tweeting, "I kinda love Etsy"

When prompted to tweet his purchase, the expert showman delivered this big reveal:

What's your latest Etsy score?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Shows off the Mega-Tunnel He Built in Las Vegas and Promises Themed Opening Party

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Responds to a Request From a Tweeter Who Sent Him the Same Message 154 Times

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Will Sell All His Properties to Finance Colonization of Mars