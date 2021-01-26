Elon Musk Reveals Surprising Etsy Purchase in Early Morning Tweet

January 26, 2021 1 min read

Elon Musk goes all-in on everything he does, whether it is building autonomous vehicles, spearheading efficient space travel or as revealed this morning, shopping on Etsy.

The visionary sent a tweet confessing his love of Etsy and revealed a recent purchase that can only be described as ridiculously cute.

Musk began the thread by tweeting, "I kinda love Etsy"

Bought a hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm for my dog — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2021