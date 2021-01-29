Website Traffic

Heatmaps Can Help Supercharge Your Website to Get More Visitors

This analytics tool is easier to learn than Google Analytics.
Image credit: Matthew Henry/Burst

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Valentine's Day doesn't only have to be about your significant other. For entrepreneurs, you may feel like you're married to your business. This Valentine's Day, after you've checked off all the relationship boxes, get something nice for your business, too. Right now, you can get 15 percent off in the Entrepreneur Store when you use code VDAY2021. Put it to good use on an analytics tool like AfterClick Premium Pro Heatmap Analytics and start drawing smarter, more actionable insights from your website.

AfterClick is a seamless heat map analytics tool that works with any content management system, as well as site builders like WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Weebly, and more. When you implement AfterClick, you can see exactly how users interact with your website. AfterClick translates visitors' cursor movements into sophisticated data that shows what is catching their eye and what they're overlooking. That way, you can improve conversion rates by optimizing your site to have what you want customers to click on in the places that they're naturally clicking more.

Furthermore, AfterClick lets you replay individual visitors' paths so you can track exactly how they engage with your site. You can view hotspots for better call-to-action placements, view cursor trails to understand how people flow through your website, and track the number of visitors to your site in real time.

AfterClick's Premium Pro plan supports 50 websites, 250,000 visitors per site, unlimited team members, unlimited replay sessions, and provides unlimited heatmaps every month. Start scaling your site with help from powerful analytics. A lifetime subscription to AfterClick Premium Pro Heatmap Analytics is an extra 15 percent off at just $42.50 when you use code VDAY2021, for a limited time.

