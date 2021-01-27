Walmart

Walmart Is Opening Dozens of Local Fulfillment Centers Staffed by Robots

These small, automated warehouses integrated into Walmart stores make order picking much faster.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Walmart Is Opening Dozens of Local Fulfillment Centers Staffed by Robots
Image credit: Walmart via PC Mag

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Walmart is set to expand the number of local fulfillment centers (LFC) it has in operation across the US in response to demand for pickup and delivery orders.

An LFC is described as a "compact, modular warehouse built within, or added to, a store." Unlike the main stores, these centers are staffed by robots who are tasked with bringing items to picking workstations, where an associate can add them to an order much more quickly than if they had gone around locating the items themselves.

The items stored within an LFC range from fresh and frozen produce to thousands of frequently purchased goods across all categories. And although the robots pick most items, Walmart says personal shoppers handpick "fresh items like produce, meat, and seafood" from the sales floor.

Image credit: Walmart

The first LFC opened in Salem, New Hampshire, back in late 2019, and Walmart found it cut the whole process of order picking down to a few minutes, allowing for pickup or delivery within an hour. The new locations adding an LFC will either install them inside the existing store or add them on to the side. Walmart is also planning to open automated pickup points at some stores for "drive up, scan a code, grab" customer collections.

We don't know which of Walmart's nearly 5,000 stores are getting an LFC yet, but "dozens" are planned. If they turn out to be as successful as the Salem LFC, I'm sure that could quickly turn into hundreds.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Walmart

Walmart Will Not Sell Covid-19 Vaccine for $20 in the U.S. Why the Confusion?

Walmart

Walmart offers returns without leaving your home!

Walmart

Walmart Will Not Participate in the Good End, but Will Compete With Discounts in the Irresistible End