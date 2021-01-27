Facebook

An Automated Telegram Bot Is Selling Facebook Account Phone Numbers

It uses a database of 500 million user credentials and a Telegram bot.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An Automated Telegram Bot Is Selling Facebook Account Phone Numbers
Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images via engadget

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Access to a database reportedly containing 500 million users’ private information is being sold on a cybercrime forum. Motherboard reports that the database, which hosts data pulled from Facebook more than two years ago, contains people’s phone numbers. It added that would-be stalkers can then use an automated bot for (messaging app) Telegram which enables hackers to look up those numbers to tie them to an identity. Access is being sold on a per-search basis, with a single lookup costing $20, although you can bulk buy up to 10,000 search credits at a time. 

Related: How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 7 Steps

The report says that it tested the bot for itself and found it could identify the number of a user who opted to keep their phone number private. Facebook is said to have confirmed that the data breach is real, and that it concerns a security issue that was resolved in August 2019. It added that it has tested the system and found that current Facebook IDs are not found in the leak. This does, however, mean that if your phone number was tied to Facebook’s database before August 2019, your details may be up for sale. Users should be on the lookout for a spike in spam calls, and make their accounts have as little data in them as possible. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook AI Gets Better at Describing Photos for Visually Impaired Users

Facebook

Goodbye to 'Like'? Facebook Removes the Button on Public Pages.

Facebook

How to Activate Facebook Dark Mode on Android