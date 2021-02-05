Stimulus

Wait, What? The IRS Can Ask You To Return Your Stimulus Check.

There are a few scenarios where you may be asked to give your money back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Wait, What? The IRS Can Ask You To Return Your Stimulus Check.
Image credit: BackyardProduction | Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Talks are ongoing currently to give Americans another round of stimulus checks. However, there are a few scenarios in which the IRS can ask you to return the coronavirus stimulus checks you got earlier, either full or partially.

Since the approval of the first stimulus checks by Congress, the IRS has sent out millions of checks to eligible people. However, there are still many who haven’t yet got the stimulus payment even though they are eligible. Such people may have to file taxes to claim their payment.

On the other hand, there have also been cases when people got the stimulus payment, even when they were not eligible. Or, they got a check of a higher amount than they were eligible for. Such things did happen at the time of the first payment, and in many cases, the agency asked these people to return the payment.

Short-sellers have been feeling the pain for months, but especially over the last two weeks. In his fourth-quarter letter to investors, Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie pointed out the unprecedented levels stock prices have reached and why short-sellers have been hurting. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences, and more   

So, there may be similar cases with the second stimulus checks as well, which the IRS started sending out earlier this month. Thus, it is important for you to know the scenarios in which the agency can ask you to return your stimulus checks.

Return-your-check scenarios

The first such scenario is if you are a “nonresident alien,” who is deemed ineligible for stimulus checks. Though Democrats made efforts to include this group at the time of the second stimulus checks, they were still not eligible. So, in case you are a nonresident alien and have received a check, then it is likely an error. Thus, the IRS may ask you to return the stimulus checks.

Another scenario is if you are a taxpayer but are not a U.S. citizen. If you fall into this group, but still got the check, then it is likely because you file federal taxes and the IRS has your details in its system. In such a case also, the IRS may ask you to return the payment.

Among all the eligibility requirements to qualify for the stimulus checks, one primary requirement was having a Social Security Number. Though there were some discussions to send checks to taxpayers with other types of identification as well, such talks never materialized. So, if you got the check, but don’t have a SSN, you may have to return your coronavirus stimulus check.

You may also have to return the check if the IRS sent you the check, but you were not eligible because your income was too high. Those with adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less, got a stimulus check of the full amount, while the amount decreased for those with income up to $99,000.

So, if your AGI (as per your recent tax filing) is $99,000 or more, but you still got the payment, you may be asked to return your stimulus check.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stimulus

These Are Some Possible Timelines for the Next Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Stimulus

What to Do If You Don't Get Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check by January 15

Stimulus

Free Webinar | Jan. 8: How to Get the Most Out of the Second Covid Relief Bill