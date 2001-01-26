Sonic Moving Into Mexico

<b></b>

January 26, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oklahoma City-The ultimate American drive-in dining experience will go international for the first time in 2001 when Sonic Corp. cruises into Northern Mexico later this year.

The Mexican holding company, Fidelity de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., comprising a select group of franchisees owning more than 300 Sonic Drive-Ins throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Arizona, will open its first Mexican drive-in location in Monterrey, with further expansion into Mexico planned through 2003.

Monterrey was chosen because of its fast-growing population, increasing affluence and its status as the country's industrial center.

"We truly believe Mexico is ready for the Sonic brand," said Mario Guajardo, manager of the investment trio. "Sonic Drive-Ins fill a niche not offered by other businesses in Mexico: high-quality food, unique menu items and personalized car-hop service. That formula has made Sonic successful in the United States and should continue into Mexico."

While the Monterrey Sonic will be identical to American locations in most ways, special care has been taken to tailor the concept to Mexican palates. The menu will be printed in Spanish and will feature some locally preferred soft drinks and a variety of salsas. -Business Wire