Sonic Moving Into Mexico

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oklahoma City-The ultimate American drive-in dining experience will go international for the first time in 2001 when Sonic Corp. cruises into Northern Mexico later this year.

The Mexican holding company, Fidelity de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., comprising a select group of franchisees owning more than 300 Sonic Drive-Ins throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Arizona, will open its first Mexican drive-in location in Monterrey, with further expansion into Mexico planned through 2003.

Monterrey was chosen because of its fast-growing population, increasing affluence and its status as the country's industrial center.

"We truly believe Mexico is ready for the Sonic brand," said Mario Guajardo, manager of the investment trio. "Sonic Drive-Ins fill a niche not offered by other businesses in Mexico: high-quality food, unique menu items and personalized car-hop service. That formula has made Sonic successful in the United States and should continue into Mexico."

While the Monterrey Sonic will be identical to American locations in most ways, special care has been taken to tailor the concept to Mexican palates. The menu will be printed in Spanish and will feature some locally preferred soft drinks and a variety of salsas. -Business Wire

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market