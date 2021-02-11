Cell phone

Free Your Business From Expensive Phone Contracts with Quality Phone Service From Tello

Why pay more and get stuck in a contract when you don't have to?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Your Business From Expensive Phone Contracts with Quality Phone Service From Tello
Image credit: Ivan Samkov/Pexels

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a lot of costs associated with running your own company. From compliance fees and taxes to operational costs and payroll, it's easy to feel like money is going out faster than it's coming in. So, when you can save money on something essential like a phone plan, then you should absolutely jump at the chance. For instance, right now you can get 50 percent off a Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan at just $41.65 with promo code: PREZ2021.

Tello provides a deeply discounted phone service without sacrificing quality. With this prepaid plan, you'll get access to coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a top nationwide GSM network with unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data per month. Minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico are included at the same rate as domestic calls, in the event that you're doing business abroad. Plus, you'll even get a free hotspot to help you browse the web when you're off the grid. You can also add Pay As You Go for even more affordable international calls and texts. If your allotted data runs out, unlimited 2G data kicks in automatically, giving you even more freedom.

With Tello, you'll break free from contracts, reserving the right to leave the 6-month plan or extend it whenever you'd like. Just pay upfront and you'll bypass any activation or early termination fees.

Free yourself from the random fees and contracts of a phone plan. Get a Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan for 50 percent off at just $41.65 (originally $84) with promo code: PREZ2021. At less than $7/month, it's a no-brainer.

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Self Improvement

4 Ways to Break Your Phone Addiction So You Can Focus on What Really Matters

Digital Detox

Low Productivity? You May Need a Digital Detox.

Apple

Apple Says It Has No Plans to Sell Mobile Services Directly to Consumers