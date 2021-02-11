Free Your Business From Expensive Phone Contracts with Quality Phone Service From Tello

February 11, 2021 2 min read

There are a lot of costs associated with running your own company. From compliance fees and taxes to operational costs and payroll, it's easy to feel like money is going out faster than it's coming in. So, when you can save money on something essential like a phone plan, then you should absolutely jump at the chance. For instance, right now you can get 50 percent off a Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan at just $41.65 with promo code: PREZ2021.

Tello provides a deeply discounted phone service without sacrificing quality. With this prepaid plan, you'll get access to coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a top nationwide GSM network with unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data per month. Minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico are included at the same rate as domestic calls, in the event that you're doing business abroad. Plus, you'll even get a free hotspot to help you browse the web when you're off the grid. You can also add Pay As You Go for even more affordable international calls and texts. If your allotted data runs out, unlimited 2G data kicks in automatically, giving you even more freedom.

With Tello, you'll break free from contracts, reserving the right to leave the 6-month plan or extend it whenever you'd like. Just pay upfront and you'll bypass any activation or early termination fees.

Free yourself from the random fees and contracts of a phone plan. Get a Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan for 50 percent off at just $41.65 (originally $84) with promo code: PREZ2021. At less than $7/month, it's a no-brainer.

