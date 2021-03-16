Prepare to Succeed

Adapt Your C-Suite for the Digital Era In 3 Steps

As the makeup of a typical C-suite continues to change with the times, make sure yours does too.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Customer Officer at Altium
home
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2012, a joint research team from Columbia University, MIT and Harvard released a paper titled, "Who Lives in the C-Suite?" In the paper, authors came across the statistic that the average number of managers reporting directly to a CEO had doubled in a roughly 20-year span. Though this paper was released nine years ago, the findings are still extremely relevant. A CEO who had five managers reporting on company-wide activities in the 1980s had 10 by the 2000s, with most of them running their own department and reporting on a specific aspect of the business. Business strategies were changing as companies began crossing the threshold into the digital era, and organizational strategies followed suit. 

The increase in information technology came with a surge in functional managers as opposed to general managers. On the surface, this seems like a beneficial development, and there certainly are advantages to vertically stratifying operations. However — and this is a big however — it also comes with challenges. Analysis, reporting and decision-making are necessarily collaborative, rather than independent processes. Silos become not just counterproductive, but vectors for critical failure.

Here’s the rub: These complex problems can’t simply be solved, as the pace at which technology influences human resources strategy is only accelerating. And while businesses try to figure out how to manage these challenges, the challenges themselves are only getting bigger. 

Here's how you can adapt your organization to the digital age:

Visualize the change

Prior to the changes brought by the digital age, most businesses communicated through a system of aqueduct-like channels through which information flowed. With the advent of modern IT — and subsequently, the internet of things — these channels became information networks. Now businesseses cross-communicate in dozens of directions all at once, similar to the sturcture of the human brain. In the digital age, data and knowledge don’t just go up and down — they go throughout. 

To accommodate the change, companies have shifted their expectations of executives and consequently who gets hired in the first place. Businesses now prefer digital fluency and teamwork combined with basic business fundamentals over extensive experience and deep domain expertise.

Related: How Fighting A War Against A Virus Is Helping Create A New Role In The C-Suite

Identify the weakness

If you think the change has been easy, simple and ubiquitous, you'd be wrong. Consider a 2018 Deloitte study in which 73 percent of survey respondents said that executives in their organization didn't regularly collaborate. However, 85 percent of respondents in the same study preferred a team-based, multidisciplinary approach at the executive level — a concept the authors dubbed “a symphonic C-suite.” 

Leaders in business obviously see digitization and social enterprise as a way of tackling the era’s biggest challenges, but they are largely still struggling with the execution. Put simply, there’s a gap between what companies are striving for and what they’re achieving. 

Implement the idea

The good news? Change is possible. 

My own company has expanded the C-suite from a traditional structure to now include a chief productivity officer, chief software architect and chief customer officer. But rather than create silos based on our functional domains, we've instituted semiweekly executive committee meetings. When we meet, we scrutinize and discuss all strategic and operational issues. Everyone has a voice and is expected to challenge one another, whether the issue falls within their functional expertise or not. 

If this format sounds uncomfortable, that’s because it is. 

Nobody wants their expertise challenged by someone who has little experience within the domain being discussed. But the insights and challenges from this multifaceted team have often led to better — or at least more well-thought out — decisions. We’ve achieved significantly better communication throughout the organization because the entire C-suite is not only informed about what we’re doing, but why we’ve chosen a specific approach. This has brought a shared commitment to the overall business outcomes we are seeking, such as revenue and profit.

Related: A Successful CEO Does 3 Things

The bright side

For companies who learn to manage these complexities effectively, the benefits are massive. The same Deloitte study pointed out that companies whose executives collaborate frequently — whose C-symphony is serious about rehearsal, you might say — are 33 percent more likely to experience substantial growth than their more siloed counterparts. 

For executives thinking about adapting their C-suite to the digital age, this is the bottom line: digital systems and C-suite changes are big issues to tackle, but worth tackling nonetheless. Because where there is challenge, there is also opportunity to connect more closely with markets, customers and employees. In other words, everything a company wants.

Related: Leadership Is Like Engineering: You Need to Start with Why

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

How Entrepreneurs Can Use Effective Feedback to Stay Resilient and Agile

Leadership

How to Figure Out If Your Employee Is Worth the Investment

Leadership

10 Authors Offering Entrepreneurs Insight and Advice for Successful Leadership