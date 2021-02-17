3 Steps To Find Your Niche & Flourish

February 17, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Enough has already been said about many individuals from different parts of the world who go ahead in their quest to do the different and push their limits to sculpt a unique career for themselves in their chosen industries. However, it is also essential to notice that all these individuals have attained their definition of success by following one thing: persistence. Entrepreneur Yassine Medaghri-Alaoui shares that it is essential for people to know and understand this, and make pertinent efforts in gaining great momentum in their areas of interest.

Yassine has created multiple-businesses into different niches such as real estate, automobile, IT and technology, academics, and tourism and luxury concierge services, among others. He entered all those niches that he felt passionate about, made it unique through his skills and talent and thrived due to his hard work and perseverance.

He shares a few steps that he believes can help people identify their niche and lead them towards creating a flourishing career for themselves.

Know what your skills are

The first and foremost thing for getting into any field is the ability to know and identify one's skills. It is essential for people to make an inventory of their strongest skills that they feel passionate about. Yassine has done everything with passion, which is also one reason for his success across industries. He believes that people must examine their strengths and experiences for finding their unique niche. “Anything that excites you and fills you with a positive energy is most of the times your specific niche," says the entrepreneur.

Find the industry gap

Many people wish to enter the same industries that have already been oversaturated by others. However, Yassine says people need to work towards the 'different' they wish to offer in the same market. The key is to look at a famous market and then identify the gaps where people can offer their new and refreshing perspectives. "Before getting into the market, one needs to find the gap and offer things that can fit perfectly into the same," opines Yassine.

Choose the right platform

Today, marketing plays a huge role in defining and making a brand a success story. After understanding the skills one possesses and the unique things they can offer to create their unique niche, they must also choose the right platforms to reach more people. "Choosing the right platforms will help you meet your right audience and help you create a much stronger brand over time," says Yassine.