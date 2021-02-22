Wealth Management

Learn the Skills that CFAs Must Know to Help Individuals and Companies Grow

Work toward becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Image credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

2 min read
The world of money can be a confusing one. That's why businesses and individuals alike trust Chartered Financial Analysts (CFAs) to help them manage and grow their wealth. CFAs enjoy a lucrative career, especially in trying economic times when people need more help than ever to manage their money. If you're looking for a flexible career where you can work for yourself and still earn a great living, check out The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle.

In this nine-course bundle, James Forjan, Ph.D., CFA will get you on track to become a CFA. Forjan has taught college-level business classes for more than 25 years, currently teaching graduate and undergraduate classes in Pennsylvania. He has been a CFA charter-holder since 2004.

Across these courses, Forjan will introduce you to the ethical and professional standards of the CFA Institute and offer practical, exam-based questions to help you study. You'll learn quantitative concepts and techniques used in financial analysis and investment decision-making, like how to interpret interest rates as required rates of return and how to calculate and interpret relative and cumulative relative frequencies. You'll explore the fundamental economics that CFAs must know, understanding the concepts of demand and supply analysis for individual consumers and firms. Additionally, you'll get familiar with financial statements, explore corporate finance, and delve into investment topics like equity investments, derivatives, and alternative investments.

Learn the skills that CFAs must know to do their jobs correctly. Right now, The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

