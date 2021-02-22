Secure Your Home or Office with This Simplified Smart Security System

February 22, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to make life easier or more convenient. Between running a business and managing a personal life, things are already busy enough. As such, it makes sense that entrepreneurs would gravitate toward smart home products. Whether you want to protect your home or office from intruders or simply be able to turn off the kitchen lights from upstairs, smart homes can save you time and energy. But, they can also be a confusing hassle, especially when it comes to the aspect.

If you're new to smart , check out the Cave Smart Home Starter Kit.

This kit has a dedicated app that allows you and your family to remotely control and view your home security system. The kit includes a SmartHub, a wireless motion sensor, a wireless contact sensor, remote control, and a few other accessories to create a comprehensive security kit for monitoring your home or office space. Thanks to the Veho Cave app, you can set or disarm the system from anywhere in the world, or choose to add an IP camera to view your home remotely. It works over Wi-Fi for seamless, constant monitoring, and supports up to 99 accessory add-ons using a secure code QR system. The Cave supports scheduled monitoring, daily scans, and more, and will trigger an alarm if it ever detects an interference signal.

Protect your home or office with a simplified smart security system. The Cave Smart Home Starter Kit is now 20 percent off $400 at just $320 when you use code TAKE20 at checkout.

