The Executive Selection: Etro

There's an element of hope and new beginnings in Etro's Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection.
Image credit: Etro
Etro

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There’s an element of hope and new beginnings in Etro’s Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection, imbued by Creative Director Kean Etro’s runway that was reminiscent of a sunrise, with garments evoking lightness, coziness, and a touch of savoir faire.

Source: Etro

Consider, for instance, the blazers with cadet details, or the color-blocked anoraks with paisley patterns- quilted jackets crafted from Etro’s vintage upholstery textiles make an appearance in this line as well, alongside wool maxi sweaters layered with shirts featuring silk-lined collars.

Source: Etro

With a lively palette featuring neutrals alongside bright red and purple accents, as well as dark shades of deep blue, black, and beige, Etro’s new line is set to give you the confidence you need to take to the streets- and the boardrooms as well. 

