The Executive Selection: Alexander McQueen

February 27, 2021 1 min read

Alexander McQueen means business with this new pair of boots. Fresh off its SS21 menswear range, the Worker Boot was first featured in the First Light short film by Jonathan Glazer.

With its exaggerated toe shape and combat rubber sole, the boots clearly showcase the use of fine materials, alongside elevated craftsmanship and functional design innovation. Unfussy but modern, chic yet unpretentious, it’s the ideal footwear to turn any ensemble into a look.

