Be Heard: Shure MV7

The Shure MV7 is a dynamic microphone that renders professional quality sound, whether you're recording in a studio or at home.
Be Heard: Shure MV7
Image credit: Shure
Shure MV7 microphone

The Shure MV7 is a dynamic microphone that renders professional quality sound, whether you’re recording in a studio or at home. The mic is equipped with voice isolation technology to pick up your voice, without any background noise.

 Shure MV7 microphone. Source: Shure

It features a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack for sound monitoring, a built-in touch panel, and both USB and XLR outputs making it compatible with computers and professional interfaces. Connect via USB and explore additional set-up features and Auto Level Mode within the ShurePlus MOTIV app to control your vocal tone and distance from the microphone.

With Auto Level Mode, you can essentially let the microphone do the work for you. Whether you’re a podcaster or vocalist, MV7 is the ideal tool to get your multimedia projects heard.

