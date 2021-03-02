How This CEO Surged Into the Multibillion-Dollar Mattress Industry

March 2, 2021 5 min read

The boom of e-commerce has transformed mattresses into something of a cultural phenomenon.

There are nearly 200 online mattress companies, and many players entered the market intending to disrupt it. But Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan had another goal: wake up the industry with luxurious products that are accessible to everyone.

Puffy was founded in 2016 and launched in 2017 with the central mission of changing the landscape of sleep health in America. What sets Puffy apart from its competitors is its distinctive trademarked Cooling Cloud technology that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Achieving a cloud-like mattress is no easy feat: Andreasyan and his product development team spent countless hours testing and retesting different mattress foam materials and formulas to create the perfect mattress. But the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality comfort and better sleep worked: today, Puffy is ranked as one of the best-rated mattresses you can buy online.

“We had always envisioned creating this signature feeling; now, it’s something we’re known for,” Andreasyan said in an interview with Tech Company News.

Over the course of four years, Puffy expanded its product range to include bedding and bedroom accessories. In 2020, even though the pandemic wreaked havoc on the global economy, Puffy’s sales continued to rise, and the company experienced exponential growth. But how did Andreasyan reimagine sleep and establish Puffy as a leading force in a fiercely competitive industry?

Simplifying an innovation

Andreasyan was on a flight to LA when he looked out the window and wondered, “What would it feel like to sleep on a bed of clouds?” Just like that, the idea behind the Puffy Mattress came to life.

A passionate digital marketer, Andreasyan had his eyes on the mattress industry and could see a shift in consumer behavior. He recognized the industry’s potential for what it was: an opportunity to empower many Americans’ lives by providing them with premium sleep solutions.

When Puffy entered the market in 2017, the concept of buying a mattress online was still relatively new. But the retail mattress buying experience was broken.

Before the rise of direct-to-consumer mattress companies, shopping for a new mattress was a hassle characterized by inconsistent pricing, confusing branding options, and commission-based salespeople. As the popularity of bed-in-a-box brands surged, top mattress manufacturers became embroiled in lawsuits and bankruptcy filings, creating further confusion for customers.

To uncomplicate the process of shopping for a mattress online, Andreasyan defined three focal points to drive all product developments: accentuate the feeling of sleeping on a cloud, luxurious comfort, and support for the body.

“Simplifying our value proposition sets us apart in an often confusing industry where words such as ‘sleep science’ and ‘sleep technology’ can confuse people who just want a better night’s sleep,” Andreasyan said. “We believe in clear and transparent communication so the quality of our products and our brand experience can speak for itself.”

Customer-centric product development

Direct-to-consumer mattress brands, such as Puffy, have thrived because of the increased focus on customer satisfaction, unlike major retail brands.

But Andreasyan knew there was a more effective way to deliver better sleep, and it started with designing a customer-focused journey and support system. Andreasyan and the product development team at Puffy remain engaged with customers pre-purchase, during the purchase journey, and after purchase. Puffy cares about every touchpoint with the customer, and this attention to detail and humanized approach is what Andreasyan believes sets the e-commerce retailer apart.

“There are plenty of products on the market that promise good rest,” he said. “The reason we’re in this business is that we’ve done real research to uncover exactly what healthy and supportive sleep should feel like. We want to create products people feel good about investing in.”

Adapt and deliver consistently

E-commerce is ever-evolving, and brands have to be able to adapt to the dynamic environment to survive. The undeniable fact of the matter is that not many startups can adapt proactively and deliver consistently. In fact, 90 per cent of startups are doomed to fail within the first five years. But Andreasyan has outlined the key ingredient for Puffy’s success: adaptability.

“You must have the ability to adapt to the ever-changing environment of the business, or you will fall behind,” he said. “I truly believe that we need to crave the result so intensely that the work is irrelevant.”

Moreover, he said he believes that product development should never be complacent. With Puffy, Andreasyan has created a brand that delivers premium products that don’t sacrifice quality. The company trusts its products enough to offer its customers a free lifetime warranty service.

“At Puffy, we have a strong commitment toward making meaningful changes to increase the benefits our products can deliver to new and existing customers,” Andreasyan said. “The importance of sleep cannot be overlooked; we are passionate about bringing the power of good sleep to light.”