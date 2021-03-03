Inflexor Ventures Launches Deeptech Fellowship Programme

March 3, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venture capital (VC) firm Inflexor Ventures on Wednesday announced a deeptech Fellowship programme under which they will provide seed to Series A funding to startups from its $100 million fund.

To further strengthen the program, the VC firm has also joined hands with sector-agnostic, first-cheque micro VC fund 100X.VC, that invests via iSAFE notes in pre-seed and seed startups.

Under the partnership, 100X.VC’s deeptech portfolio companies will receive mentorship and funding access from Inflexor’s network.

“Inflexor is a pre-series A to A+ stage focused fund but we would like to engage early with talented founders and help shape their vision with capital and direction to get rapid product-market fit and help them scale up with our deeptech industry insights and expertise and our global experience. Getting into a 100X.VC cohort or Class as they say is very competitive and I have been a witness to their journey from Class 01 onwards. We believe in the thesis of the 100X.VC team hence this close association with 100X.VC," said Jatin Desai, partner, Inflexor Ventures.

The deeptech fellowship program by the firm is designed to work with deeptech startups funded by 100X.VC. Under the initiative, its team will do specialized workshops, experience sharing, and one-on-one mentoring. The selected startups will also get access to their network and their portfolio companies for business opportunities and feedback from successful founders.

Their team will mentor these deeptech startups within each 100X class and evaluate selected startups for funding after 100X.VC Pitch Day.

“100X pioneered the concept of investment through iSAFE in India which helps in the discovery of valuations at a later stage by external investors. We are delighted that our partnership with Inflexor validates our belief in nurturing the startups at the first instance and then discovering their valuations. Our deeptech startup portfolio will be immensely benefited through this partnership with Inflexor," added Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.

The firm was an early investor in startups like Atomberg, PlayShifu, Entropik, Bellatrix, Cloudsek, Scube, Data Resolve, Chakr, Singularity Dynamics, Verloop, 3rdFlix, and SecurAx via their Parampara Fund.